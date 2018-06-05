2 DDOT buses involved in separate crashes on eastbound I-94

DETROIT - Two Detroit Department of Transportation buses were involved in crashes on eastbound I-94 early Tuesday morning.

One crash happened at I-94 and Chene, while the other occurred at I-94 and Mt. Elliott.

The highway remains open, but it is making for a slow commute.

No one other than the drivers were on either bus, and none of the drivers were injured. These crashes were separate from each other and both related to the speed of the buses.

