2 injured in crash on Livernois Road in Rochester Hills

Two vehicles were involved in a crash on Livernois Road in Rochester Hills on May 23, 2019. (WDIV)

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. - Two or three people were trapped and two people were injured Thursday in a crash on Livernois Road in Rochester Hills.

The crash happened late Thursday morning near Avon Road and Harding Avenue, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

One person was flown to Royal Oak Beaumont Hospital and the other person was taken to Troy Beaumont Hospital, according to authorities.

Livernois Road is closed north of Avon Road and Harding Avenue in both directions, police said. It is expected to remain closed for a couple of hours.

The aftermath of a May 23, 2019, crash on Livernois Road in Rochester Hills. (WDIV)

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.