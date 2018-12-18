2 lanes closed on westbound I-696 near M-10 in Oakland County due to crash, MDOT says

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - Multiple westbound lanes have been closed on I-696 near M-10 in Oakland County after a crash, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

MDOT officials said the crash happened on westbound I-696 after M-10.

The center and right lanes are closed, as well as both shoulders, according to MDOT. All lanes were initially closed, but it is now a partial closure.

No additional information about the crash has been released.

It's unclear how long the freeway will remain closed.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.