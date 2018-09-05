2 road workers injured when vehicle strikes truck on M-5 near Drake Road

Two Oakland County road commission workers were injured Sept. 5, 2018 when their truck was struck on M-5 near Drake Road. (RCOC)

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. - Two workers for the Road Commission for Oakland County were injured Wednesday morning when a vehicle struck their truck on M-5 near Drake Road in Farmington Hills.

The Road Commission released this statement along with photos:

This morning, our crew was preparing to do some work on M-5 near the Drake Road overpass. Unfortunately, a motorist hit a RCOC truck and flipped upon impact. No fatalities, but there are injuries that require a trip to the hospital for two RCOC road workers. Please slow down and eyes on the road.

