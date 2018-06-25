2018 Detroit Fireworks traffic guide: Road, freeway closures on Monday

DETROIT - Many roads and freeways will be closed Monday evening for the 2018 Ford Fireworks on the Detroit River.

Road and ramp closures into downtown are slated to begin at 6 p.m., and select ramps are scheduled to close at 10 p.m. Police may close the freeways earlier, depending on traffic.

Belle Isle will not be open to vehicle traffic until 2 p.m. Pedestrians and bicyclists can access the island beginning at 5 am.

Once the island reaches a capacity of 3,000 vehicles, no more will be admitted.

Additionally, surface streets south of Jefferson Avenue between Joseph Campau and Rivard Street will close at 2 p.m. The closure extends to Third Street at about 6 p.m.

Freeway closures beginning at 6 p.m.

SB M-10 between I-75 and Griswold

SB I-375 between I-75 and Beaubien

SB M-3 (Gratiot Connector) ramp to SB I-375

NB/SB I-75 ramps to SB M-10

NB I-75 ramp to SB I-375

Surface street closures beginning at 6 p.m.

NB/SB Woodward Ave between Fisher Freeway and Congress

EB/WB Jefferson Ave between Chrysler Freeway and Griswold

WB Jefferson Ave from WB Cobo Center

Madison Street

Monroe Street between Randolph and Woodward Ave

Third Street at West Jefferson

Ramp closures from 6 p.m. to midnight

NB/SB M-10 exit to W. Jefferson Ave

Mack Ave ramp to SB I-75

Forrest ramp to SB M-10

Ramp closures from 10 p.m. to midnight

NB I-75 exit to Mack Ave

Mack Ave to NB I-75

NB M-10 exit to Forrest

NB I-75 exit to Warren Ave

Warren Ave ramp to NB I-75

