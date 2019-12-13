Main Street closing at Linden Street in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH, Mich. – Drivers trying to access downtown Plymouth from the south, or leave it, won’t be able to use Main Street this weekend.
Main Street is shutting down in both directions Friday at Linden Street while emergency repairs are made to the storm sewer system.
This closure is expected to last through early next week.
There will be detours posted. Drivers are encouraged to use Harvey Street as an alternative route.
