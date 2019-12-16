Crash shuts down Lodge Freeway for hours
Multiple vehicles involved in crash near Grand River Avenue
DETROIT – The Lodge Freeway in Detroit was shut down for hours Monday morning after a crash Sunday night.
Several ambulances responded to the crash involving multiple vehicles near Grand River Avenue. It’s not known how serious injuries were.
The freeway was reopend Monday morning. The crash happened around 11:15 p.m. and shut the freeway down until about 3:15 a.m.
Michigan State Police are investigating.
