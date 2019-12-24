Whitmore Lake man killed when his pickup crosses into oncoming traffic on US-23, strikes semi truck

GREEN OAK TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 52-year-old Whitmore Lake man was killed in a crash Monday along US-23 between Silver Lake and Lee roads, Green Oak Township police said.

Duane Arthur Buers was driving a 2008 Chevrolet pickup truck that crossed the median and struck a semi truck on the southbound side of the highway. The pickup first struck a Ford F-250 in the northbound lanes, then crossed the median and hit the cable barrier before striking the semi truck. The force of the collision threw the pickup truck back into he median barrier. It came to rest on its side, trapping Buers inside, police said. He died from his injuries.

This all happened about 8:47 a.m. Monday. The highway was shut down while crews cleared the debris and police investigated the crash scene.

No one else was seriously injured, police said.

The cause of this crash is under investigation.