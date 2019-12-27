New northbound lanes of I-75 to start reopening in Oakland County today

The northbound lanes of I-75 between 13 Mile Road and Coolidge Highway will start shifting to the new pavement on Friday, the Michigan Department of Transportation announced.

Originally, the traffic switch to place northbound traffic on the newly constructed northbound lanes was to occur by Thanksgiving. However, due to weather delays and additional work added to the original contract, switching northbound I-75 traffic to its pre-construction configuration was delayed until late December.

Now, MDOT has a date for when the shift will start: Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. Traffic will begin shifting to the new northbound lanes at 7 a.m. Friday.

By Tuesday, Dec. 31, all northbound I-75 traffic will be using the new northbound pavement with three lanes open except for a 1-mile stretch.

That’s good news for I-75 drivers. But the 1-mile stretch from Big Beaver to Wattles roads will still have just two lanes open due to the ongoing construction of a noise wall through the winter months.

Segment 2 of the I-75 modernization project involves reconstructing 8.5 miles of pavement in each direction and improving 18 bridges over a two-year period.

The 2019 work focused on rebuilding the northbound lanes and replacing 11 bridges from 13 Mile Road to Coolidge Highway.

Placing northbound traffic on new pavement is scheduled to take place prior to the New Year.

MDOT said that by the end of the day on Tuesday, Dec. 31, it is expected that northbound I-75 traffic will be using the new northbound pavement with three lanes open except for that 1-mile stretch. Northbound exit ramps are expected to open as work progresses.

Southbound I-75 down to one lane on Friday

Southbound I-75 will be reduced to one lane starting at 7 a.m. on Friday to continue the process to have all southbound lanes and ramps open by the end of the calendar year, MDOT said. Crews need to remove roughly 9 miles of temporary concrete barrier wall off the southbound lanes and restripe the freeway before fully opening travel lanes and ramps. To safely complete this work, southbound I-75 will have one lane open until 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31. At that time, all exit and entrance ramps on both sides of the freeway will open to traffic.

This $224 million project involves reconstructing more than 8 miles of pavement in each direction, improving 18 structures, upgrading drainage, constructing community-developed aesthetics and federally approved noise walls, and continuing construction of an additional travel lane between Coolidge Highway and 13 Mile Road.

