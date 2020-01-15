MDOT plans to close stretch of I-94 in Detroit this weekend if weather permits

DETROIT – The Michigan Department of Transportation plans to close both directions of I-94 between I-75 and the Lodge Freeway (M-10) for the weekend to allow for a bridge demolition, weather permitting.

MDOT crews are preparing to demolish the Second Avenue overpass starting 9 p.m. Friday. That’s when this stretch of the interstate would be shut down. It would be reopened by 5 a.m. Monday.

During the closure, the northbound and southbound M-10 ramps to westbound I-94 will remain open. All entrance ramps to westbound I-94 will be closed from Mount Elliot to John R Road and will reopen 5 a.m. Monday.

The northbound and southbound M-10 ramps to eastbound I-94 will close until the fall starting Friday night. MDOT said the closure of the ramps are due to safety reasons because of their proximity to Second Avenue and an upcoming traffic shift on I-94.

John R Street entrance ramp to westbound I-94 will be closed for safety reasons.

Detours will be posted for ramp closures.

Second Avenue overpass closed to traffic

The new Second Avenue bridge will replace the current structure. Traffic for Second Avenue will be detoured to M-1 (Woodward Avenue) to cross over I-94. In December, MDOT said the overpass has “advanced structural deterioration” on its supports. A bridge inspection conducted on Wednesday, Dec. 18, revealed the problem, MDOT said, requiring all traffic to be prohibited from using the overpass.

The Second Avenue bridge over I-94 in Detroit.

The bridge replacement is part of the I-94 modernization project involving rebuilding 7 miles of freeway and replacing 67 bridges between Conner Road and I-96.

Again, this is all weather-permitting. The forecast for Friday through Sunday calls for snow in Metro Detroit, which is not promising. Repairs and closures were postponed from last weekend due to weather.

Related: