Metro Detroit weekend construction: Closures on I-75, I-94, M-59

DETROIT – The Michigan Department of Transportation will be closing several roads for the weekend.

Closures begin Friday, Jan. 24 and the majority will be reopened by early Monday, Jan. 27. This is weather permitting, as always.

Oakland County:

Grand River -- Eastbound/westbound Grand River Avenue near Halsted Road. Closed Jan. 25 at 6 a.m. until 10 a.m.

M-59 -- Eastbound/westbound from Duck Lake Road to Bogie Lake Road. Closed Jan. 25 at 6 a.m. until 10 a.m.

Wayne County: