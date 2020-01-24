Metro Detroit weekend construction: Closures on I-75, I-94, M-59
Closings begin Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
DETROIT – The Michigan Department of Transportation will be closing several roads for the weekend.
Closures begin Friday, Jan. 24 and the majority will be reopened by early Monday, Jan. 27. This is weather permitting, as always.
Oakland County:
- Grand River -- Eastbound/westbound Grand River Avenue near Halsted Road. Closed Jan. 25 at 6 a.m. until 10 a.m.
- M-59 -- Eastbound/westbound from Duck Lake Road to Bogie Lake Road. Closed Jan. 25 at 6 a.m. until 10 a.m.
Wayne County:
- I-75 -- Northbound/southbound I-75 closed from I-94 to Clay Avenue. Closed Jan. 26 at 3 a.m. until 10 a.m. Use M-10 and M-8.
- I-75 -- Eastbound/westbound I-94 ramps to northbound I-75. Ramps closed Jan. 26 at 3 a.m. until 10 a.m.
- I-94 -- Eastbound and westbound ramps to northbound I-75 closed Jan. 26 at 3 a.m. until 10 a.m.
- US-24 -- Northbound and southbound closed near Plymouth Road. Ramps closed Jan. 25 at 7 a.m. until 9 a.m.
