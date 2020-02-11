34ºF

EB I-696 reopens between Coolidge, Woodward after double fatal crash

State police say people exited vehicles after crash, then were struck by another vehicle on interstate

Nick Monacelli, Reporter

Dave Bartkowiak Jr.

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – The eastbound lanes of I-696 were closed between Coolidge Highway and Woodward Avenue due to a crash that killed two people Tuesday morning.

The freeway reopened just before 11 a.m. Michigan State Police said troopers responded to the crash at 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Lt. Michael Shaw said it was a minor traffic crash but both parties exited vehicles. They were standing on the side of the interstate and were struck by another vehicle. Shaw said four vehicles were involved overall.

“If you’re involved in a traffic crash, it’s just a traffic crash. Just get off the freeway, get off the side of the road. Don’t get out of your car,” said Shaw. “I don’t think people really realize how fast vehicles go on the freeway until it’s too late.”

The people killed are both males, Shaw said. The crash remains under investigation.

Another driver was killed earlier Tuesday morning during a crash on I-94 near Detroit Metro Airport.

Two people were killed in a crash Feb. 11, 2020 on eastbound I-696 near Woodward Avenue in Royal Oak, Mich.
