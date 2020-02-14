VIEW: Metro Detroit weekend road work guide for Feb. 14-17

DETROIT – The road work planned for this weekend includes numerous lane, ramp and freeway closures in Metro Detroit.

All of the work will happen in Wayne County. The construction is weather dependent, and could be delayed or canceled by snow, rain or cold temperatures, the Michigan Department of Transportation said.

I-75:

Wayne – NB/SB 75 ramps to EB 94, RAMPS CLOSED, Fri. 9 p.m.-Mon. 5 a.m. due to 94 closure

I-94:

Wayne – EB/WB 94 CLOSED, 75 to M-3/Gratiot, closed Fri. 9 p.m.-Mon. 5 a.m., incl. ALL RAMPS. (EB 94 to NB M10 closed indefinitely)

Wayne - WB 94, US-12/Mich Ave to Schaefer, 1 LANE OPEN & CLOSED INTERMITTENTLY, Fri. 9 p.m.-Sat. 5 a.m.

Wayne - EB/WB 94 at Haggerty, CLOSED intermittently, Sat. 8 a.m.-Noon

I-96:

Wayne - EB 96 ramp to EB 94, RAMP CLOSED, Fri. 9 p.m-Mon. 5 a.m.

M-10: (Lodge)

Wayne - SB M-10 CLOSED, 8 Mile/ M-102 to McNichols, closed, Fri. 9 p.m.-Mon. 5 a.m., incl. ALL RAMPS

Wayne – NB/SB M-10 ramps to EB I-94, RAMPS CLOSED indefinitely

M-39: (Southfield)

Wayne - SB M-39 ramp to SB M-10, RAMP CLOSED, Fri. 9 p.m.-Mon. 5 a.m.

US-12: