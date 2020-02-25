Lane closures begin next week on M-39, US-12 in Dearborn for major bridge repairs

DETROIT – If you use the Southfield Freeway or Michigan Avenue in Dearborn, you may be dealing with delays in your commute.

MDOT says a major bridge repair project will begin on Monday, March 2, and it will result in lane closures through the fall.

Here’s the project scope from MDOT:

PROJECT DETAILS:

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing $12.7 million to repair six bridges near the M-39/US-12 interchange in Dearborn. This will include multiple lane closures on M-39 and US-12 and two full weekend closures of M-39.

The northbound and southbound M-39 service drives will have complete closures, including the southbound service drive closed for approximately two weeks and the northbound service drive for approximately three weeks.

M-39 (Southfield Freeway):

Beginning Monday at 9 a.m., northbound and southbound M-39 will be reduced to one lane under US-12 through the fall.

Beginning Tuesday at 9 a.m., the southbound M-39 service drive will be closed from US-12 to Rotunda Drive for approximately two weeks, then will reopen to one lane through the fall.

Beginning Tuesday at 9 a.m., the northbound M-39 service drive will be reduced to one lane. At some point in April, the northbound M-39 service drive will close for approximately three weeks and will reopen to one lane. During that closure, the northbound M-39 ramp to US-12 will also be closed. The closure date will be announced at a later date.

US-12 (Michigan Avenue):

Beginning Monday at 9 a.m., eastbound and westbound US-12 over M-39 will have one lane closed in each direction to build crossovers in the median. In mid-March, bridge work will begin by reducing eastbound and westbound traffic from four lanes to two lanes and shifting this traffic onto one of the bridges while the other is repaired.