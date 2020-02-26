Metro Detroit traffic: Check out the road conditions as snow continues to fall
Area under Winter Weather Advisory
DETROIT – Consistent snowfall is creating dicey road conditions Wednesday afternoon across Metro Detroit.
Check the traffic map here.
While many roads are clear, they are slick. Police have been responding to crashes on freeways.
FORECAST: Last wave of snow will impact evening rush hour
The snow is expected to continue to fall through the rush hour as the area remains under a Winter Weather Advisory into the evening. You can watch the live radar here.
Below are freeway closures from the Department of Transportation:
