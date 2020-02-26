Metro Detroit traffic: Check out the road conditions as snow continues to fall

DETROIT – Consistent snowfall is creating dicey road conditions Wednesday afternoon across Metro Detroit.

While many roads are clear, they are slick. Police have been responding to crashes on freeways.

FORECAST: Last wave of snow will impact evening rush hour

The snow is expected to continue to fall through the rush hour as the area remains under a Winter Weather Advisory into the evening. You can watch the live radar here.

Below are freeway closures from the Department of Transportation: