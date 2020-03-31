MDOT to invest $1.4 million to repair Miller Road bridge over M-153 in Dearborn

DEARBORN, Mich. – The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing $1.4 million in the reparation of the Miller Road bridge over M-153 (Ford Road), according to officials.

The construction is meant to provide a smoother driving surface and lengthen the life of the structure, officials say.

Miller Road over Ford Road will close for a month beginning 7 a.m. on April 3-May 4.

Ford Road will close for the weekend beginning 7 a.m. on April 4 through 7 p.m. on April 5.

A view of the Miller Road and Ford Road intersection in Dearborn from Google Maps. (WDIV)

The project will include median pier replacement, structural steel repairs, railing replacement, epoxy overlay, painting of the steel bridge beams, water main relocation, and bridge approach reconstruction, officials said.

Officials say that M-153 will be closed under Miller Road for some weekends between late May and July.

The project is expected to by completed by late August, according to officials.

Click here to view a map of the project’s location from MDOT.

MDOT listed the following detour options while this project is underway:

Miller Road detour options:

Northbound Miller Road traffic can take: Eastbound US-12 (Michigan Avenue) to northbound Wyoming Avenue, then westbound Warren Road back to Miller Road, or Westbound US-12 to northbound Greenfield Road, then eastbound Warren Road back to Miller Road.

Southbound Miller Road traffic can take: Eastbound Warren Avenue to southbound Wyoming Road, then westbound US-12 back to Miller Road, or Westbound Warren Avenue to southbound Greenfield Road, then eastbound US-12 back to Miller Road.



M-153 (Ford Road) detour: