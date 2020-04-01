New phase of I-75 construction begins this weekend

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) said northbound I-75 will be reduced to one lane at 7 a.m. April 4 to allow crews to shift all traffic to the southbound lanes between 8 Mile Road and I-696.

MDOT said two lanes of northbound and southbound I-75 will be open during peak travel times throughout construction season.

The northbound I-75 ramp to eastbound I-696 will close until early November. Ramp traffic will be detoured east on 8 Mile Road to northbound Van Dyke Avenue, then to eastbound I-696.

MDOT said if weather delays occur Saturday, the construction will start April 5 at 7 a.m.