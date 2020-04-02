Maple Road to close under I-75 in Oakland County for bridge demolition

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – Both directions of Maple Road will be closed under I-75 in Oakland County this weekend due to bridge demolition, officials said.

Crews will begin demolishing the southbound I-75 bridge over Maple Road at 9 a.m. Friday, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. It will reopen by 5 p.m. Sunday.

Both directions of I-75 currently have two lanes open with all traffic using the northbound side of the freeway, allowing southbound lanes and bridges to be reconstructed, MDOT officials said.

I-75 will not be affected by the Maple Road closure, officials said.

Upon reopening, the right lane of westbound Maple Road will remain closed.

The posted detour for eastbound Maple Road includes Stephenson Highway, Big Beaver and John R roads. The westbound Maple Road detour includes John R, Big Beaver and Rochester roads.