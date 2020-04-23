41ºF

I-75 construction to close northbound lanes in Oakland County

Crews to install permanent pavement markings on Friday

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced road construction on I-75 will take place on Friday in northern Oakland County.

Crews will install permanent pavement markings and rumble strips along northbound I-75 from Square Lake to Baldwin roads, officials said. One northbound lane will be open during the project.

Weather permitting, the project is expected to take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday.

MDOT says the project is an essential function and all workers are following CDC guidelines to prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

