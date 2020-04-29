Coolidge Highway under I-75 to close for bridge demolition

Crews from the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will demolish the southbound I-75 bridge over Coolidge Highway beginning Friday.

Both directions of the Coolidge Highway under I-75 will close for the bridge demolition beginning at 9 a.m. One lane will reopen going northbound on Coolidge Highway by 5 p.m. on May 3.

Southbound Coolidge Highway will remain closed through the end of June following the demolition, officials said. Residential streets will still be accessible amid the road work.

A screenshot of the intersection if Coolidge Highway and I-75 from MDOT's website. Bridge demolition is slated to begin Friday, May 1. (WDIV)

Traffic heading northbound on Coolidge Highway will detour to Long Lake, Crooks and Square Lake roads, officials say. Southbound traffic on Coolidge Highway will be directed to Square Lake, Adams and Long Lake roads.

Officials say I-75 traffic will not be impacted by the demolition.

Click here to view a map of road construction from MDOT.

