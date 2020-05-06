Grosse Ile Parkway Bridge to close Wednesday morning for repairs

GROSSE ILE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Wednesday morning, the Grosse Ile Parkway Bridge will close for repairs and it might not be open again until December.

Detours have been provided:

Traffic traveling into Grosse Ile Township from Trenton - Detour at Grosse lle Parkway and Jefferson Road, proceed northbound to West Jefferson Road toward Bridge Road for access to the Grosse Ile Toll Bridge.

Traffic traveling from Grosse Ile Township into Trenton - Detour at Meridian Road and proceed northbound for access to the Grosse Ile Toll Bridge.

It’s commonly known as the “free bridge." It last closed in November for emergency repairs. That angered residents and caused massive backups and delays.

The township said repairs are needed on the 90-year-old bridge to increase its life expectancy and to also lift current weight restrictions.

