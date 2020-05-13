Weekend road work to close 11 miles of I-75 in Oakland County

Published: May 13, 2020, 10:47 am Updated: May 13, 2020, 10:54 am

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is conducting road and bridge work on John R Road and Meyers Avenue over I-75, requiring parts of I-75 to close over the weekend.

I-75 will be closed between 8 Mile Road and Square Lake Road from 11 p.m. on Friday until 5 a.m. on Monday, officials said.

All northbound entrance ramps to I-75 from Davison Freeway to Adams Road and all southbound entrance ramps from M-59 to 9 Mile Road will be closed from 9 p.m. on Friday until 5 a.m. on Monday.

Over the weekend, northbound I-75 traffic will be detoured to westbound 8 Mile Road, northbound Woodward Avenue and eastbound Square Lake Road back to northbound I-75. Southbound I-75 traffic will be detoured to westbound Square Lake Road, southbound Woodward Avenue, and eastbound 8 Mile Road back to southbound I-75.

MDOT says any I-75 ramps already closed will remain closed following this weekend’s road work.

The road work is considered “essential” and employees are following CDC guidelines to prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), officials said.

Click here for a map of the road work from MDOT.

