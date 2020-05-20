Woodward Ave., M-1 north to close for ‘critical’ gas main work in Detroit

DETROIT – The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced critical gas main work in Detroit that will close part of Woodward Avenue and M-1 north for two weekends and a few week nights.

DTE Energy will conduct the work under Woodward Avenue near Amsterdam and Piquette streets during upcoming weekends from 8 p.m. Friday, May 29 to 5 a.m. Monday, June 1 and 8 p.m. Friday, June 5 to 5 a.m. Monday, June 8.

Crews are also expected to work during the week from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Monday, June 1 through Thursday, June 4.

The project requires Woodward Avenue to close in both directions between I-94 and East/West Grand Boulevard. M-1 north of I-94 will also be closed during the same times.

MDOT officials say northbound M-1 traffic will be detoured to eastbound Warren Avenue to northbound Brush Street then westbound Grand Boulevard back to northbound M-1.

Southbound M-1 traffic will be detoured to eastbound Grand Boulevard to southbound John R Street then westbound I-94 service drive back to southbound M-1.

Officials say the work is essential and workers are following health and safety guidelines to prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

