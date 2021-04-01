Fire truck hit by SUV, crashes into gas station on Detroit’s east side

DETROIT – A fire truck crashed into a gas station Wednesday after colliding with an SUV on Detroit’s east side.

According to Detroit police, at about 6:50 p.m. Wednesday a fire truck was traveling westbound on E. Outer Drive near Dequindre Street with lights and sirens activated when a Lincoln Navigator crashed into the truck. Video shows the fire truck then collided with a Dodge Ram parked at a gas station and then a gas pump, causing a fire.

Police say the driver of the Lincoln lost control of their vehicle following the crash and struck a pole.

“You see people running ... I saw the fire truck run up on the curb, I saw it hit the gas station. People just started running like it was going to be an explosion,” said witness James Dorsey.

Three firefighters, the driver and passenger of the Lincoln and the driver and passenger of the Dodge were all taken to the hospital, where they were being treated for minor injuries.

