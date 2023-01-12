Woman struck by SUV, killed on I-75 in Monroe County

Lines painted on the center of a road.

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. – A woman was struck by an SUV and killed Wednesday night on I-75 in Monroe County.

The crash happened at 9:48 p.m. Wednesday (Jan. 11) in the northbound lanes of I-75 near mile marker eight, according to authorities.

Michigan State Police troopers said a pedestrian had been struck by an SUV that was heading north on the freeway. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not yet identified the woman. She was wearing black and white pajama pants, black tennis shoes, and a black long-sleeved shirt that says “Pink.”

Neither speed, drugs, nor alcohol are believed to have been factors in the crash.

Officials continue to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call Michigan State Police at 734-242-3500.