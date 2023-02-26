Police: Driver going wrong way on I-75 in Detroit crashes into Jeep killing self, injuring 2 others

DETROIT – A driver going the wrong way on I-75 in Detroit died after crashing into another vehicle. Two people in the other vehicle were injured.
Police said they began receiving reports of a serious crash at 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25, on I-75 near Bagley Street. When investigators arrived they determined the cause of the crash was a driver going the wrong way on I-75.
Police said a preliminary investigation indicates that a 37-year-old driving a van entered the southbound lanes of I-75 while going the wrong way. The van struck a Jeep that was going southbound in the left and center lane.
The 37-year-old was killed in the crash. There was a 35-year-old woman and 39-year-old man in the Jeep, they were both transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.
Police said everyone involved in the crash has been identified and families have been notified. The investigation is ongoing.
Fatal Traffic Crash:— MSP Second District (@mspmetrodet) February 26, 2023
2/26 at 11:30 PM
Location:
S I-75 Fwy & Bagley, Detroit Synopsis:
The Detroit Regional Communication Center began receiving calls of a serious crash on I 75 in Detroit. When troopers arrived it was quickly determined to be a wrong way driver crash. 1/ pic.twitter.com/BhjBKsTidj