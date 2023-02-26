Police: Driver going wrong way on I-75 in Detroit crashes into Jeep killing self, injuring 2 others

A driver going the wrong way on I-75 in Detroit crashed into another vehicle. The driver died and two people in the other vehicle were injured.

DETROIT – A driver going the wrong way on I-75 in Detroit died after crashing into another vehicle. Two people in the other vehicle were injured.

Police said they began receiving reports of a serious crash at 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25, on I-75 near Bagley Street. When investigators arrived they determined the cause of the crash was a driver going the wrong way on I-75.

Police said a preliminary investigation indicates that a 37-year-old driving a van entered the southbound lanes of I-75 while going the wrong way. The van struck a Jeep that was going southbound in the left and center lane.

The 37-year-old was killed in the crash. There was a 35-year-old woman and 39-year-old man in the Jeep, they were both transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Police said everyone involved in the crash has been identified and families have been notified. The investigation is ongoing.