Winter storm could impact evening travel in Metro Detroit: Check traffic here

4Warn Weather – A winter storm moving through Southeast Michigan could make for dangerous travel conditions on Friday afternoon and evening.

Those heading out in dangerous driving conditions are urged to drive safely and travel well prepared for an emergency.

Winter weather safe driving tips

People are encouraged to postpone their trip if possible during dangerous winter weather. If you must travel, officials suggest the following:

Don’t crowd snowplows : Give snowplow drivers plenty of room to clear snow from the roads

Check tire pressure : Keep tires at the vehicle manufacturer’s recommended pressure and routinely check tire pressure during cold weather

Check windshield wiper fluid levels : Make sure the windshield solvent reservoir is full and check the condition of all wiper blades and replace when necessary

Keep your vehicle clean : Wash your vehicle so other drivers can see you clearly, you should also remove ice and snow from all lights, windows and your license plate

Check all lights : Make sure your lights are working and replace them when necessary

Keep an emergency preparedness kit in your vehicle.

What to pack if traveling during winter weather

The National Weather Service advises against traveling during hazardous winter weather whenever possible.

If you have to travel, you should make sure you have some emergency supplies in your vehicle.

The following items have been recommended by the NWS or the AAA:

Cell phone, charging cord and portable charger

Drinking water and/or sports drinks

First aid kit

Non-perishable snacks for human and pet passengers

Abrasive material (sand, salt, cat litter or traction mats)

Snow shovel

Blankets or sleeping bag

Warm clothing (gloves, hats, scarves)

Flashlight and extra batteries

Extra window washer fluid

Ice scraper with brush

Rags or roll of paper towels

Jumper cables

Warning devices (flares or reflective hazard signs)

Basic household tools (screwdrivers, pliers, wrench, small hammer, electrical or duct tape)

Tow rope

Knife

Waterproof matches

Compass

Road maps

