Passenger killed, 2 drivers injured when Jeep crashes into car in Detroit

DETROIT – A passenger was killed and two drivers were injured when a Jeep crashed into a car overnight in Detroit, police said.

The crash happened at 1:46 a.m. Friday, April 21, in the area of Greenfield Road and I-96 on Detroit’s west side.

Officials said a man was driving a white Dodge Caliber with a woman in the passenger seat, and another woman was driving a black Jeep Cherokee.

Police said the Cherokee crashed into the Caliber, leaving all three people injured.

The woman in the passenger seat of the Caliber died from her injuries. Both drivers were taken to a nearby hospital in temporary serious condition.

No further details about the crash have been revealed.

Police continue to investigate.