Drunken driver kills 1 in head-on crash between SUVs in Macomb County

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A man is accused of driving drunk and crossing the center line of a Macomb County road, causing a head-on crash that killed another driver.

The crash happened Tuesday, May 9, on 23 Mile Road near Sabrina Drive in Shelby Township.

Officials said Victor Antonio Aguinaga, 44, of Mussey Township, was driving a Chevrolet Tahoe west on 23 Mile Road when he crossed over into eastbound traffic near Sabrina Drive.

The Tahoe crashed into a Kia Sorento, police said. The driver of the Sorento was pronounced dead at the scene.

“When an impaired driver causes a fatal traffic (crash), it is a senseless and preventable tragedy,” Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said. “Innocent lives are lost, families are shattered, and communities are left to grieve.”

Aguinaga is charged with operating while intoxicated causing death, driving with a suspended license causing death, possession of less than 25 grams of a controlled substance, and open intoxicants.

The first two charges are 15-year felonies, the controlled substance charge is a four-year felony, and the open intoxicants charge is a 90-day misdemeanor.

Aguinaga was arraigned Thursday in 41A Shelby District Court and given a $500,000 bond, cash/surety. He must undergo drug and alcohol testing and wear a GPS tether, if released.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. May 25, and a preliminary examination is scheduled for 3 p.m. June 1.