Driver leaves bullet hole in off-duty officer’s car during road-rage confrontation on I-94

DETROIT – An angry driver left a bullet hole in an off-duty officer’s car during a road-rage confrontation that led to a shooting on I-94 in Detroit.

The shooting happened around 12:30 p.m. Monday, June 19, on I-94 near Gratiot Avenue.

A 22-year-old off-duty Detroit police officer was heading west on I-94 with a passenger when another driver began throwing bottles and objects at his car, according to authorities.

When the cars got near Gratiot Avenue, the officer said he heard a “pop” and realized his car had been struck by gunfire. Officials said nobody was injured, but the shot left a bullet hole in the car.

“There is absolutely no reason to get that upset while driving to throw items at another car, or even worse, fire a gun at someone,” Michigan State Police Lt. Mike Shaw said. “We were lucky no one was hit, and our goal now will be to get this person off our roads and the gun out of their hands.”

The officer did not return fire, according to police.

The freeway was shut down, but reopened around 3:45 p.m. Monday.

Officials continue to investigate.