Driver thrown from motorcycle, killed while speeding, weaving through traffic on I-94

DETROIT – A driver was thrown from his motorcycle and killed when he crashed into the back of a car while speeding and weaving through traffic in a large group of motorcyclists on I-94 in Detroit.

The crash happened at 9:07 p.m. Sunday, June 18, on eastbound I-94 near Wayne Road.

Michigan State Police said a large group of motorcyclists were speeding on the highway and weaving in and out of traffic.

A 32-year-old Detroit man crashed his motorcycle into the back of a car while driving at a high speed, troopers said. He was thrown from his motorcycle, went airborne, and died, according to authorities.

“We often see large groups of motorcycles traveling on the freeway at very excessive speeds,” Michigan State Police Lt. Mike Shaw said. “Often, these riders don’t have endorsements and are over driving their abilities. Often these mistakes lead to preventable fatal crashes.”

Officials said the driver of the car is cooperating with the investigation. Police shut down all eastbound lanes except for the far left lane, but the freeway has since reopened.