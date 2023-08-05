79º
Michigan State Police: Motorcycle driver says vehicle caused crash by running him off I-94

Kayla Clarke, Senior Web Producer

Tags: Detroit, Wayne County, Crash
FILE -- Michigan State Police vehicles. (WDIV)

DETROIT – Michigan State Police are investigating after a motorcycle driver said he was run off the road before crashing.

The incident happened at 4:50 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5, on westbound I-94 near I-75. The motorcycle driver told police he was run off the road by an unknown vehicle and lost control.

The motorcycle driver drove off the ramp lane to the left and started to tumble. Both riders were thrown from the motorcycle.

A 29-year-old passenger from Lansing was critically injured. The 33-year-old driver was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Police said alcohol and/or drugs are suspected to be a factor in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

