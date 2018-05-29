22 Mile Road closed in Shelby Township due to downed wires from car crash

Downed wires shut down 22 Mile Road west of Hayes Road in Shelby Township, police said. (WDIV)

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Shelby Township officials said 22 Mile Road is closed west of Hayes Road due to downed wires.

Police released a picture that shows a car crashed into a utility pole, causing it to crash near the bottom and tilt over the road.

Police said the one-car crash left one person with minor injuries. The crash was likely the result of a heat illness, according to officials.

"Please stay cool and make sure you’re drinking lots of water. It’s HOT!" Shelby Township police tweeted.

