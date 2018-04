Two vehicles collided on 23 Mile Road in Shelby Township on Friday, April 27, 2018. (WDIV)

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A crash prompted the closure of 23 Mile Road Friday afternoon in Shelby Township.

The crash happened at about 12:15 p.m. and involved two vehicles.

According to police, 23 Mile Road is closed between Schoenherr Road and Napi Drive, near Van Dyke.

CHECK: Traffic Page

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.