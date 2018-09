Three children hospitalized in hit-and-run crash on Detroit's west side.

DETROIT - Three children were hospitalized after a hit-and-run crash on Detroit's west side.

The children are six, 11 and 12 years old.

The 12-year-old girl is in critical condition.

Neighbors said a silver car ran through a yield sign and hit another vehicle.

Police said the driver of the silver car took off after the crash.

Stay with Local 4 for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.