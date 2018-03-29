3 women killed in rollover crash on Telegraph Road in Redford Township

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Redford Township police are investigating a deadly crash that happened around 2 a.m. Thursday on Telegraph Road at West Chicago.

Police said three women were killed in the crash. The car rolled over several times and hit a light pole. Two women were ejected from the vehicle. Firefighters were working to extract the third victim from the vehicle by using the Jaws of Life.

Telegraph Road is closed in both directions between Plymouth and Joy roads for the investigation. At this time investigators do not have an estimated time for when the road will be reopened.

Witnesses said the vehicle -- a gray Kia Optima -- was traveling at a high rate of speed before losing control, hitting a sign, rolling down the road and wrapping around a utility pole. The car may have exceeded speeds of 100 mph.

"There was a witness who stated the vehicle passed him at a very high rate of speed. He was driving a semi. We asked him to pull over while we were securing the scene but he didn't stop. If anyone witnessed this vehicle, which is a gray Kia Optima new model, traveling southbound on Telegraph Road near Plymouth Road or at any other point (please contact police)," said Sgt. Duane Gregg.

