Nearly 30 vehicles involved in I-96 chain reaction crash near Kensington Road

BRIGHTON, Mich. - Several different crashes involving nearly 30 vehicles shut down a stretch of I-96 on Tuesday night in Livingston County.

The westbound lanes of I-96 between Kensington and Pleasant Valley roads were packed with damaged vehicles. The crashes happened during one of the many downpours that moved through the region.

A witness said she heard the crashes, then saw cars piling up. Photos show cars on top of each other:

The interstate was shut down at about 7 p.m. Overall, six people were hurt. All of them suffered minor injuries.

Chain reaction during wet conditions

This was a chain reaction crash. The first one happened, and it was followed by six more crashes behind it.

Michigan State Police said this was caused by drivers going much too fast for the weather conditions. The interstate was shut down for hours as tow trucks had to clean up the mess.

