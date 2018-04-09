$3.1M project to resurface stretch of Telegraph Road in Wayne County begins today

DETROIT - A $3.1 million project to resurface a busy stretch of Telegraph Road will begin Monday.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced the project in March. The department said crews will mill and resurface 2.7 miles of US-24 (Telegraph Road) between I-96 in Redford Township and M-5 (Grand River Avenue) in the city of Detroit.

Construction project details:

The project includes:

Concrete patching

Repairing curbs and gutters

Upgrading sidewalk ramps to meet Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards

Improved pedestrian signals

Drainage work

Pavement markings

MDOT said traffic safety will be improved for drivers and pedestrians with a smoother riding surface and improved drainage, plus the addition of ADA sidewalks and push buttons at intersections.

The intersection of US-24 and I-96 will also have improved safety with signs and pavement markings creating a second turn lane for southbound US-24 traffic turning onto Schoolcraft Road, the I-96 service drive and entrance to westbound I-96. The current single turn lane causes traffic back-ups during rush hour.

The project is getting underway April 9 (Monday) and is expected to be completed by July.

Here's how traffic will be affected:

The right lane will be closed on northbound and southbound US-24 between I-96 and M-5 throughout the project. During off-peak hours (non-rush hours), an additional lane will be closed. For paving and patching work, three lanes may be closed during overnights and weekends.

One lane will remain open in each direction at all times.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.