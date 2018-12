DETROIT - A five-car collision Sunday on Michigan Avenue in southwest Detroit sent multiple people to the hospital.

They all suffered non-life-threatening injuries. It's currently unknown how many were injured or what caused the crash.

The collision occurred just before 5 p.m. at the intersection of Michigan and Livernois avenues.

The investigation is ongoing.

