Abandoned truck careens across I-75 at I-94, destroying median, crashing into pickup

DETROIT - Southbound lanes of I-75 at I-94 were closed Thursday after a truck hauling gravel drove across all lanes, through the median and collided with a pickup truck.

Jim Thomson is bruised, sore and counting his blessing. When he was driving home from work Thursday afternoon on I-75, the driver of the gravel hauler had bailed out after losing control.

"A guardian angel was watching over us," said Thomson.

The unmanned truck rolled down the embankment and headed right toward Thomson.

"It was right there in front of me," said Thomson. "It came across and I think I hit the brakes, just a reflex, and basically I kind of put my head down and ran into it."

The rig collided with a pickup truck occupied by three people from Canada. Thomson's GMC hit the unmanned truck.

Everyone involved in the collision survived.

"If had been direct, we would have been crushed," Thomson said.

There were no major injuries.

