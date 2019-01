The scene of the crash that left Five Mile Road at Beech Daly closed Saturday. The area has been cleared and is reopen.

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Five Mile Road at Beech Daly in Redford Township is reopen. A fatal crash left the area closed Saturday morning.

According to police, the crash involved two vehicles and claimed the life of an adult. Police believe alcohol was a contributing factor.

