WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. - All southbound lanes of the Lodge Freeway have reopened at I-94 in Wayne County after a crash, authorities said.

Officials with the Michigan Department of Transportation said there was a crash at 3:32 p.m. Tuesday.

The freeway was closed for about an hour and repoened before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

No additional details about the crash have been released.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.