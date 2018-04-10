All lanes of WB I-94 at Schaefer in Dearborn closed due to serious crash involving semi

DEARBORN, Mich. - All lanes of westbound I-94 at Schaefer Road in Dearborn are closed due to a serious crash, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

A semi truck rolled over.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

WB 94 CLOSED at Schaefer on Detroit/Dearborn border from semi crash/roll over. Detour from Detroit using WB 96. pic.twitter.com/IMweRMDk9t — MDOT - Metro Detroit (@MDOT_MetroDet) April 10, 2018

