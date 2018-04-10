Traffic

All lanes of WB I-94 at Schaefer in Dearborn closed due to serious crash involving semi

Drivers asked to avoid area

By Amber Ainsworth

A semi truck crash closed westbound I-94 in Dearborn on April 10, 2018. (WDIV)

DEARBORN, Mich. - All lanes of westbound I-94 at Schaefer Road in Dearborn are closed due to a serious crash, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

A semi truck rolled over.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

