All lanes of westbound I-696 closed at Southfield Road due to rollover crash

WB I-696 is closed at Southfield Road due to a crash. (WDIV)

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - Westbound I-696 is closed at Southfield Road in Oakland County due to a rollover crash, the Michigan Department of Transportation announced.

All westbound lanes were closed before 1:10 p.m.

Officials are working to clear the scene after a camper overturned in the center and right lanes of the freeway. The camper is now upright.

It's unclear if there were any injuries in the crash.

MDOT did not reveal how long the freeway will be closed.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.