All lanes on eastbound M-14 back open after Sunday morning fatal crash

PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, Mich. - All eastbound lanes on M-14 are reopen after a Sunday morning crash that left one person dead.

MSP troopers responded to a rollover crash on M-14 at 2:05 a.m. near Sheldon Road. One of the vehicles was on fire when MSP arrived.

Rescuers found the dead body inside the vehicle that had caught fire.

Police have not identified the victim yet. Police are also unsure if the victim was the driver of the vehicle.

The cause of the crash remains unknown.

