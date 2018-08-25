All southbound I-75 ramps starting at Outer Drive reopened

DETROIT - Southbound I-75 reopened from Outer Drive on the Detroit/Lincoln Park border to Sibley Road to the south, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

VIEW: Traffic map

All exit and entrance ramps were opened as well.

The southbound stretch from I-96 to Outer Drive will remain closed until November 2018.

Northbound I-75 has been open, but lane closures can be expected while bridge work is completed.

The entire project from I-96 to Sibley Road is expected to be completed by November.

ORIGINAL REPORT: All southbound I-75 ramps starting at Outer Drive to reopen this weekend

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.