All westbound I-696 lanes blocked at Dequindre Road due to crash

A crash on I-696 at Dequindre on March 1, 2019. (WDIV)

Three people were taken to the hospital Friday after a crash on westbound I-696 at Dequindre Road, police said.

All lanes of westbound I-696 are blocked at Dequindre because of the crash.

Police said a black Toyota RAV cut off a semi truck, causing the semi driver to slam the brakes. The load shifted on the semi, police said.

The incident caused steel coils to spill onto the freeway and in the cab of the truck.

Two people were taken to the hospital for an evaluation, and a third was taken for a separated shoulder, police said.

Crews are at the scene working to clear the scene. Police said at 11:15 the freeway will be closed completely for another 20-25 minutes. Then one or two lanes will reopen.

Here is some aerial footage of the crash scene:

