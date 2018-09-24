Ambassador Bridge between Detroit-Windsor reopens after police situation

The Ambassador Bridge was shut down in both directions Monday, Sept. 24, 2018 due to a police situation on the bridge. (WDIV)

DETROIT - The Ambassador Bridge over the Detroit River was closed for about an hour Monday morning due to a police situation.

The bridge was closed in both directions. Windsor police said they were assisting Border Patrol with a "person in crisis."Police said there was no threat to public safety.

Police were able to resolve the situation. One person was taken into custody.

Traffic has resumed on the bridge.

Quick facts about Detroit-Windsor bridge connection

The international connection between Detroit and Windsor, Ontario began in 1929.

The Ambassador Bridge construction was completed that year and officially opened Nov. 11, 1929. Just a year later, the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel construction was completed and dedicated Nov. 1, 1930.

Owned and operated by the Detroit International Bridge Company, along with the Canadian Transit Company, the Ambassador Bridge is the busiest international border crossing in North America.

Bridge construction began in 1927 and it was ready for use in 1929.

