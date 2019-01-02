Ann Arbor man killed in crash on I-96 near Newburgh Road in Livonia

A man was killed in a crash Jan. 1, 2019 on I-96 in Livonia. (WDIV)

LIVONIA, Mich. - Police said a 36-year-old Ann Arbor man was killed in a crash Tuesday night on westbound I-96 near Newburgh Road in Livonia.

The westbound side of I-96 was shut down at Farmington Road for several hours Tuesday night as police investigated the crash. No other injuries have been reported.

Livonia police said the crash happened about 8:30 p.m. Only one vehicle was involved and the driver was the only person in the vehicle.

Police believe the man lost control of the vehicle due to icy conditions, striking the median at a high rate of speed.

Icy conditions on roads caused several crashes Tuesday night in Metro Detroit.

