Authorities encourage residents to avoid Merriman Road in Westland due to collision

Police closed down a stretch of Merriman Road in Westland to investigate a collision on Sept. 30, 2018. (WDIV)

WESTLAND, Mich. - A collision Sunday night closed down a stretch of Merriman Road in Westland.

According to authorities, the collision happened on Merriman Road between Maplewood Street and Warren Road.

A witness on the scene said the driver of a Ford Mustang lost control of the vehicle and collided with another vehicle. The driver and passenger of the second car were taken to a local hospital.

The driver of the Mustang was killed.

Police don't believe alcohol was a factor in the collision. The investigation is ongoing.

